The timeless and stunning Bailiffscourt on the West Sussex coast should never have been built at all.

The 750 acres had been identified for a massive housing estate and the vision was for row after row of 1920s family homes. A vista of pebbles on the Climping beach would have extended to a sea of pebbledash on the rolling walls of brick and concrete.

But the House of Guinness and the fortune that the famous Irish stout generated was to change all that.

In 1927, according to the excellent book The Story of Bailiffscourt by Sally Orson-Jones, the Hon Walter Guinness, the first Baron Moyne, bought the site with the intention of creating a Sussex estate like none other.

His wife Lady Evelyn Hilda Stuart Erskine commissioned architect Amyas Phillips to create an extraordinary ‘genuine fake’ – searching Britain for stone and timber from demolished and abandoned medieval houses and reassembling them to form something more akin to a medieval hamlet than a single home.

They even salvaged entire buildings. The Gatehouse is a 15th century structure moved from nearby Loxwood.

So it was a new home – made to look medieval and built with genuine reclaimed medieval materials.

They spent a reputed £1m on the development – that is perhaps as much as £55m today.

It was very much a personal endeavour with secret underground passages running between the buildings and an arrangement of bedrooms that saw Lord Moyne in one building and his wife in another – connected by a subterranean tunnel.

It took six years in all for the work to be finally completed in 1933. As well as being their private bolthole it was a sensational venue for entertaining the political and social elite in the heady days in the build up to the second world war.

Sadly, Lady Moyne died in 1939 and Lord Moyne in 1944 so the time they spent there was short-lived.

But their legacy is enormous.

Today, as it has been for many years, Bailiffscourt is a luxury hotel and spa family owned through Historic Sussex Hotels. Which means that anyone who wants to experience the vision and wealth of the real House of Guinness can do so for dinner, an overnight stay or even an afternoon tea.

But as you watch House of Guinness on Netflix it is worth remembering that without their enterprise, Bailiffscourt of today would never have existed. And the county would have been the much poorer for it.

1 . The House of Guinness Inside Bailiffscourt Photo: Contributed

2 . The House of Guinness The outdoor swimming pool - part of a magnificent oak-barn style spa at Bailiffscourt Photo: Contributed

3 . The House of Guinness One of the 'medieval' bedrooms constructed for the Guinness family in which you can stay at Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa Photo: Contributed

4 . The House of Guinness This stunning 'genuine fake' medieval House of Guinness at Climping in West Sussex. Photo: Contributed