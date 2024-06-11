Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we approach this critical election, the central issues are trust and credibility. Voters are faced with a clear choice between continuing with a government that has repeatedly broken promises and mishandled public funds, or a new direction that prioritises transparency, fully costed spending, and listening to the needs of our community.

Clare Walsh is standing as the Labour candidate in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton on the following pledges:

Deal with sewage: Labour will tackle sewage pollution by enforcing stricter regulations on water companies, ending self-monitoring, and holding water bosses accountable.

Clare Walsh, Labour candidate for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, says this election comes down to 'trust and credibility'.

Support local businesses: Labour will legislate to tackle late payments, scrap business rates, and revitalize high streets. We will boost small business exports and establish Technical Excellence Colleges.

Properly fund the NHS: Labour will cut NHS waiting lists by creating 40,000 extra appointments, scans, and operations per week, extending NHS working hours, and doubling the number of NHS scanners.

Implement Border Security Command: Labour will launch a new Border Security Command to dismantle criminal gangs, end hotel use, clear the asylum backlog, and speed up returns to safe countries.

Get children the education and support they need: Labour will transform education by boosting early education, providing free breakfast clubs, and enhancing mental health support in schools. We will improve special educational needs detection and increase the number of qualified teachers.

"We already have a track record here. The last Labour government invested £37m over just a few years in our constituency, in the form of a brand new school in Bognor Regis which transformed the education of young people here." says Clare.

"This investment was made despite the fact that our constituency was not seen as a 'safe Labour seat’. This was not an empty election pledge like the current £20m promised the Tories, but real investment done on merit and not for political ends.

"In this election, your vote holds immense power. Labour is the only party that can unseat the Conservatives here. Any other vote is a vote for the Tories. Voters in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton have a choice: vote for another five years of chaos, or for Clare Walsh to have a real voice in Westminster to represent our local community.