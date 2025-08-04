This is why Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society's new show has such a powerful message - and how you can get tickets

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society fights discrimination in the 1960’s comedy-drama, Made in Dagenham. Photo: James Mitchell

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society is preparing to perform Made In Dagenham after their triumphant return to The Windmill Theatre with The Wedding Singer, after fire forced them to close after just one performance the year before.

Made in Dagenham is a musical with music by David Arnold, lyrics by Richard Thomas, and a book by Richard Bean. It is based on the 2010 film of the same name, which in turn was inspired by the real events of the Ford sewing machinists strike of 1968.

Set in Essex in 1968, Rita O’Grady, (Saxona Lacey) like millions of other working women, each morning, is just trying to get her husband out of bed, the kids off to school and get to work at the factory on time. Rita, a working woman and mother, becomes a union leader amidst the strike, despite the wishes of her husband (Josh Martello) and children (Will and Hannah McAdams), who feel neglected by her focus on labour issues.

But this family have no idea that life is about to change forever when it’s announced that the girls in the stitching room of Ford’s Dagenham car plant will have their pay grade dropped to ‘unskilled’.

Rita insists she is not ‘political’ and ‘doesn’t know the right words,’ but it quickly becomes clear she is more than capable of leading her friends in a battle against the might of Ford and the Union which is supposed to protect them.

As the battle threatens to destroy the family life Rita has worked so hard to achieve, can she and the other girls achieve equal pay for women? There are hilarious scenes featuring Prime Minister Harold Wilson (Stuart McAdams) and Minister for Labour, Barbara Castle (Victoria McLafferty).

Directed by Adam Collins, and under the musical direction of Kim Sheldon, this funny, touching and timeless musical, Made in Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.

Don’t miss the show full of catchy tunes, rousing music and emotional numbers, plus stunning dance routines choreographed by Rebecca Johnson and Grace Hughes.

Made in Dagenham will be at The Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton from Wednesday 6 to Friday 8 August, 7.30pm and Saturday 9 August, 5.30pm. Tickets available through Ticket Source or by phoning 01903 730775.