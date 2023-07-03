Burgess Hill Town Football Club is set to hold a celebrity charity match at Leylands Park at the weekend.

Organisers have announced that a team of Burgess Hill legends are set to take on a celebrity and Premier League all-stars team in aid of St Peter and St James’ Hospice on Saturday, July 8.

They have promised personalities from sport, TV, music and entertainment.

The announcement on bhtfc.co.uk said: “Join us for an action-packed event that combines the excitement of the beautiful game with a purpose: raising money for a tremendous cause. Watch ex-Champions League winners lace up their boots once again to showcase their talents in a local showdown. These renowned players have graced the grandest stages of football, and will be displaying their skills.”

Burgess Hill Town Football Club is set to hold a celebrity charity match at Leylands Park in aid of St Peter and St James’ Hospice on Saturday, July 8. Photo: Google Street View

The celebrities confirmed so far include: actors Vas Blackwood (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Tamer Hassan (The Football Factory), Terry Stone (Rise of the Footsoldier), Bronson Webb (Pusher), author and rapper Big Narstie, social media star Big John Fisher, boxer Johnny Fisher Jnr, and footballers Jimmy Bullard, Wes Brown, Lee Hendrie and Peter Beardsley MBE.

The event takes place from 12pm to 7pm (kick-off at 3pm). The afterparty will be from 7pm to 2am where people can mingle with the football legends and celebrities.

The announcement added: “Our charity auction will feature one off bespoke items and unique memorabilia. You will also have photos, selfies and autographs opportunities with the team you’ve just watched on the pitch.”

People can buy tickets at www.stargazeentertainment.co.uk/upcoming-events/celebrity-football-match or find out more at bhtfc.co.uk/2023/06/celebrity-charity-match-at-leylands-park.