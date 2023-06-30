Celebrity football match in Burgess Hill will see some ‘very famous’ faces and town legends raising funds for hospice

Burgess Hill Town Football Club is set to hold a celebrity charity match at Leylands Park next week.

Organisers have announced that a team of Burgess Hill legends are set to take on a celebrity and Premier League all-stars team in aid of St Peter and St James’ Hospice on Saturday, July 8.

They have promised some ‘very famous’ celebrity faces, including personalities from the sports, TV, music and entertainment.

The announcement on bhtfc.co.uk said: “Join us for an action-packed event that combines the excitement of the beautiful game with a purpose: raising money for a tremendous cause.

“Watch ex-Champions League winners lace up their boots once again to showcase their talents in a local showdown. These renowned players have graced the grandest stages of football, and will be displaying their skills.”

It said: “You have the chance to witness your favourite stars showcase their athletic prowess alongside some Premier League royalty.”

The event takes place from 12pm to 7pm with the kick-off at 3pm. The celebrity afterparty will be held from 7pm to 2am where people can mingle with the football legends who celebrities who took part in the match.

The announcement added: “Our charity auction will feature one off bespoke items and unique memorabilia. You will also have photos, selfies and autographs opportunities with the team you’ve just watched on the pitch.”

People can buy tickets at www.stargazeentertainment.co.uk/upcoming-events/celebrity-football-match or find out more at bhtfc.co.uk/2023/06/celebrity-charity-match-at-leylands-park.