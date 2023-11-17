BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Hassocks Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Hassocks Hotel, Station Approach East, Hassocks, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.

And Picnic, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was also given a score of four on October 12.