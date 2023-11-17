Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Hassocks Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Hassocks Hotel, Station Approach East, Hassocks, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.
And Picnic, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was also given a score of four on October 12.