BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Horsted Club, at Horsted Club, Chapel Lane, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And East Grinstead Town Football Club, at East Court, College Lane, East Grinstead was given a score of three on November 8.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 109 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 92 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.