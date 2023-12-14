Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Horsted Club, at Horsted Club, Chapel Lane, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.
And East Grinstead Town Football Club, at East Court, College Lane, East Grinstead was given a score of three on November 8.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 109 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 92 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.