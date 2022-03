Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Mid Sussex establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Southdown FC at Southdown Football Club Southdown Rovers Leylands Park Football Ground Maple Drive Burgess Hill West Sussex; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Tea Thyme at Tea Thyme Ltd Cafe And Nursery Shop Allwoods Nursery London Road Hassocks West Sussex; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: The Melting Pot Cafe at Court Bushes Community Hub Willow Way Hurstpierpoint Hassocks West Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Subway at 81 London Road East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Buon Appetito at Buon Appetito 169 - 171 London Road Burgess Hill West Sussex; rated on February 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: East Grinstead Sports Club at Wave Leisure Trust Ltd East Grinstead Sports Club Saint Hill Road East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Half Moon at The Half Moon The Street Warninglid Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: The Bridge Bar at The Bridge Bar 129 - 133 London Road East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: The Fox at The Fox Highbrook Lane West Hoathly East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on February 5

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Papa Johns 16 The Broadway Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on March 8