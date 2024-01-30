Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Standen Barn Restaurant at Standen, West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Haywards Heath KFC at Kfc, 121 - 123 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on November 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Copthorne Social Club at Copthorne Bank, Copthorne, Crawley; rated on January 26
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Peking Chef at 16 High Street, Ardingly, Haywards Heath; rated on January 26