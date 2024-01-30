BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Standen Barn Restaurant at Standen, West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: Haywards Heath KFC at Kfc, 121 - 123 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on November 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Copthorne Social Club at Copthorne Bank, Copthorne, Crawley; rated on January 26

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Peking Chef at 16 High Street, Ardingly, Haywards Heath; rated on January 26