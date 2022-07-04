Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Corner Cafe at 14 Orion Parade, Hassocks, West Sussex; rated on June 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Clayton & Keymer Royal British Legion at The Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks, West Sussex; rated on June 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Telesmati at 43 Holtye Avenue, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on June 28