Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:25 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Good Evening Thai Restaurant, at Good Evening Thai Restaurant 44 - 46 The Broadway Haywards Heath West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 7.

And Jumpin Fun, at Jumpin 5 - 7 Jubilee Road Burgess Hill West Sussex was also given a score of five on April 5.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 261 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 217 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.