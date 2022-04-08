Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Good Evening Thai Restaurant, at Good Evening Thai Restaurant 44 - 46 The Broadway Haywards Heath West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 7.
And Jumpin Fun, at Jumpin 5 - 7 Jubilee Road Burgess Hill West Sussex was also given a score of five on April 5.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 261 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 217 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.