Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 26th September 2022, 9:43 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Curry Inn at 58 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on September 16

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Potters Arms at 129 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on September 16

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Burgess Hill Kebab at 21 Junction Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on September 22

    • Rated 5: Washingtons Fish And Chips at 56 America Lane, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on September 16