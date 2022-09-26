Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Curry Inn at 58 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on September 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Potters Arms at 129 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on September 16

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Burgess Hill Kebab at 21 Junction Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on September 22