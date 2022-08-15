Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Mid Sussex establishments

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Uncle Sam Hamburger at Uncle Sams Hamburger Express, 21 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on August 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Prince Albert at Copthorne Bank, Copthorne, Crawley; rated on August 12

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: