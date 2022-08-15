Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:00 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Uncle Sam Hamburger at Uncle Sams Hamburger Express, 21 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on August 8

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Prince Albert at Copthorne Bank, Copthorne, Crawley; rated on August 12

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Buddy's Pizza And Burger at Buddys, 247 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on August 10