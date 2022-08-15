Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Uncle Sam Hamburger at Uncle Sams Hamburger Express, 21 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on August 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Prince Albert at Copthorne Bank, Copthorne, Crawley; rated on August 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Buddy's Pizza And Burger at Buddys, 247 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on August 10