Mid Sussex establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Crown Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Green, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 111 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 90 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.