Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Heritage, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Green, Slaugham, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on March 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 267 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 221 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.