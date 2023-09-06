Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Black Duck Store, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 228 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.