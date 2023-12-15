Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Piani At Rocco's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Roccos, 65 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 227 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.