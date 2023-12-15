BREAKING

Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Piani At Rocco's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Roccos, 65 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 227 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.