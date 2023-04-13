Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bolney Wine Estate, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Foxhole Lane, Bolney, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 267 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 220 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.