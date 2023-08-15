Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Bay Tree, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 28, The Orchards, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 270 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 226 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.