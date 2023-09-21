Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tom's Food, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Toms Food And Nickyc, Corner House, High Street, Cuckfield was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 271 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 228 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.