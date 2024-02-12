Mid Sussex road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Mid Sussex's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for survey works.
• A23, from 9pm February 7 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, slip road and lane closure for communication works.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to M23 Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A23, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Bolney, diversion route for West Sussex.
• A23, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Waterhall to Pyecombe, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M23, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closures for survey works.
• A23, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11 to A23 Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
• A23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, lane closure for electrical works.
• A23, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A23, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Jeremys corner to Warninglid, traffic signals for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.