Mid Sussex road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Mid Sussex's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 9pm February 7 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, slip road and lane closure for communication works.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Slip and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Waterhall to Pyecombe, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M23, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Warninglid, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Mill Road roundabout to Brighton Road roundabout, slip roads and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11 to A23 Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Muddleswood to Mill road roundabout, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe, exit slip Road closure for West Sussex County Council works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Sayers Common, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Jeremys corner to Warninglid, traffic signals for electrical works.

• M23, from 8pm February 28 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 9 to 11, carriageway closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 29 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Bolney, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10a to A23 Handcross Hill, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Warnnglid, lane closures for electrical works.

• A23, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for survey works.