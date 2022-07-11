Mid Sussex road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9am June 22 to 5pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, temporary traffic signals on London road junction.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10a, lane closures for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8am July 25 to 6pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Bolney to Hickstead, diversion Route for off network closure of Bolney Road Ansty for West Sussex County Council.