Mid Sussex road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, carriageway and lane closures for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, junction 11, Lane closures on exit slip road and roundabout.

• A23, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Hickstead to Bolney, lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to Warninlid, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.

• A23, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Dale Hill to Coombe Farm, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for electrical work.

• A23, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm January 22 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway, slip road closure for resurfacing work.

• A23, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.