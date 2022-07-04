Mid Sussex road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9am June 22 to 5pm July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, temporary traffic signals on London road junction.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddleswood to Sayers Common, lane closure for surface works.

• M23, from 10pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 11, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Warninglid, lane closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M23, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 9, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.