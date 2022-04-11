Mid Sussex road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 westbound, Dale Hill Pycombe, exit slip road closure and diversion Route for West Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hicksted, Lane closure for lighting column replacement following RTC.

• A23, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Bolney, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm April 21 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Bolney, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Hickstead, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for drainage work.