Mid Sussex road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for electrical works.

• A23, from 10pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 11, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Peas Pottage to Patcham, slip road and lane closures for sign works, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11, lane closure for sign works.

• A23, from 11pm June 17 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pease Pottage to Patcham, mobile lane closures for sign works.