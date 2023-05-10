Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Mid Sussex takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 11:22 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Kashmir Balti, a takeaway at 6 Park Parade, South Road, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on April 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Mid Sussex's 73 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.