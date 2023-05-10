Mid Sussex takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 11:22 BST
Kashmir Balti, a takeaway at 6 Park Parade, South Road, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on April 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 73 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.