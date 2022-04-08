One more death recorded in Mid Sussex

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.
The dashboard shows 331 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 330 on Thursday.
It means there have been 18 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.
They were among 21,797 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 147,539 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 8 (Friday) – up from 147,494 the day before.