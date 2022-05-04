One more death recorded in Mid Sussex

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the bank holiday weekend in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 346 people had died in the area by May 3 (Tuesday) – up from 345 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 22,610 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported after a weekend are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths.