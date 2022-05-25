One more death recorded in Mid Sussex

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

A total of 357 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 25 (Wednesday) – up from 356 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 22,995 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.