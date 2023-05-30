Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Road closures: almost a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A23, from 7.30pm May 22 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

    And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    A23, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A23, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A23, from 8pm June 2 to 5am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A23, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A23, from 7am June 5 to 6pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

    A23, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A23, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Muddleswood, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.