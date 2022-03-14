Road closures: eight for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Sayers Common to Hickstead, lane closure for works by Openreach.

• A23, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Pease Pottage to Bolney, diversion Route for off network closure of A22 London Road for West Sussex County Council.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Brighton Road Handcross, lane closure for work by Openreach.

• A23, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, London Road Pyecombe, lane closure for works by West Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Handcross to junction 10a M23, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 7.30pm March 28 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Bolney, carriageway and slip road closures for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.