Road closures: four for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 7.30pm March 28 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Bolney, carriageway and slip road closures for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.