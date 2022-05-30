Road closures: four for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for electrical works.

• A23, from 10pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 11, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Peas Pottage to Patcham, slip road and lane closures for sign works, diversion via local authority network.