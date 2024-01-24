Road closures: more than a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 22 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway, slip road closure for resurfacing work.

• A23, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Warninglid to Handscross, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, South Downs Way to West Road, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bedlam street to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to Warninglid, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pacham to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Patcham, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11 to A23 Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for survey works.