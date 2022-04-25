Road closures: more than a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 13 closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for drainage work.

• A23, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Albourne to Pyecombe, Lane closures for drainage work.

• M23, from 8pm April 26 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closure for emergency barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Waterhall, Lane closures for drainage work.

• A23, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, Lane closures for drainage work.

• A23, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hickstead, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, A27 to Pyecombe, Lane closure for works by West Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Albourne to Bolney, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Handcross, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney, lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm May 6 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Handcross to Dale Hill, mobile lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Stapleford to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for drainage works.