Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Road closures: more than a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

    And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 7.30pm May 22 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A23, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    A23, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Burgess Hill to Pyecombe roundabout, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

    A23, from 8pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Peas Pottage to Hand Cross, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    A23, from 8pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Burgess Hill, Lane closure for drainage works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A23, from 8pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Peas Pottage to Hand Cross, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    A23, from 8pm May 26 to 5am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handscross to Warninglid, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    A23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

    A23, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A23, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A23, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A23, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A23, from 7am June 5 to 6pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A23, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    A23, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Muddleswood, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.