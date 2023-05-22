Road closures: more than a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 7.30pm May 22 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Burgess Hill to Pyecombe roundabout, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Peas Pottage to Hand Cross, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Burgess Hill, Lane closure for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Peas Pottage to Hand Cross, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm May 26 to 5am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handscross to Warninglid, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Muddlewood to Sayers Common, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 7am June 5 to 6pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Muddleswood, Lane closure for central reservation works.