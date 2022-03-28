Road closures: seven for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:
• A23, from 7.30pm March 28 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Bolney, carriageway and slip road closures for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.
• A23, from 8pm March 30 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A23, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead, lane closure for off network works on behalf of West Sussex County Council.
• M23, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closure for emergency barrier repair.
• A23, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A23, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe, Lane closure for works by West Sussex County Council.
• A23, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 westbound, Dale Hill Pycombe, exit slip road closure and diversion Route for West Sussex County Council.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.