Road closures: six for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9am June 22 to 5pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, temporary traffic signals on London road junction.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10a, lane closures for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, slip road and lane closure for barrier repair, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8am July 25 to 6pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Bolney to Hickstead, diversion Route for off network closure of Bolney Road Ansty for West Sussex County Council.