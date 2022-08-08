Road closures: two for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9am June 22 to 5pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, temporary traffic signals on London road junction.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Bolney, Lane closure for barrier repair works.