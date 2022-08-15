Road closures: two for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9am June 22 to 5pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, temporary traffic signals on London road junction.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.