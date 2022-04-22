Two more deaths recorded in Mid Sussex

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.
The dashboard shows 338 people had died in the area by April 22 (Friday) – up from 336 on Thursday.
They were among 22,342 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 150,771 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 22 (Friday) – up from 150,468 on Thursday.