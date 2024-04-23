Antique and Fine Art Fair in West Sussex to open for their tenth year
This acclaimed annual event attracts interior designers, collectors and those who enjoy surrounding themselves with fine and interesting art, decorative accessories and furniture.
They are also supported by the National Trust and the local market town and the businesses in Petworth are said to put on a ‘great show for the influx of visitors’ each year, where this year will be no exception.
In addition, antiques fair ticket holders receive free entry to Petworth House, over the three days, to view some of Britain’s treasures housed within.
In a reciprocal arrangement, National Trust members gain free entry to the fair. A complimentary courtesy bus travels between the fair’s marquee and the centre of Petworth, ensuring visitors can take in all the art and antiques, as well as hospitality on offer in the area.
A wide variety of dealers are exhibiting for the first time this year, joining those returning
with fresh stock, all putting on a magnificent display to inspire the visitors.
Newcomers include Galerie Arabesque from Stuttgart in Germany offering items
for sale for a classic country house appeal bringing textiles to 18th century Delft tiles
and vases, which can be made into attractive lamps. A set of Delft plates starts from
£50.
You can find out more details and information by visiting their official event website link, www.petworthparkfair.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.