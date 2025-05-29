In pictures: Amazing sea views from penthouse for sale in Grade 2 listed Sussex Art Deco building

Entry to the apartment is via a lift that ascends to the 11th floor. Many of the apartments original features have been retained, including its doorbell and floorboards. On entering the living room, the incredible south-facing balcony can be seen through sliding glazed doors. The kitchen has been sensitively renovated, with white curved cabinetry mimicking the frontage of the building. Appliances have been neatly integrated within. A door from here provides another point of access out to a rear terrace with views across to the cliffs over the town's rooftops. There are two bright spacious bedrooms. One overlooks the seafront, while the other is at the rear of the plan. In the bathroom, black and white chequerboard tiles and Lefroy Brooks sanitary ware gesture towards the building’s art deco heritage. The expansive south-facing balcony provides dramatic views across the sea and Sussex coastline to the Downs. From its vantage point at the end of the building the balcony has almost 360-degree views over to Hastings and Beachy Head. The balcony spans the width of the frontage.