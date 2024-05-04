In pictures: They're off and running again at Goodwood
The racecourse has staged two fixtures in two days to kick off its programme of 19 fixtures for the season, and racegoers have been delighted to be back on the Downs after a long, wet winter.
All is not quite as it should be – the going has been between heavy and soft, not the norm for early May, but there are hopes that better weather will mean good ground by the time they race again at Goodwood in three weeks or so.
The opening day brought a double for Jack Channon, while the biggest-priced winner was 12/1 shot Lavender Hill, who won the Heros Charity Handicap under
Rab Havlin for trainer Michael Bell.
Saturday’s highlights were the listed Daisy Warwick and Conqueror Stakes.
See pictures in the slideshow in the video player above by Malcolm Wells – all from Friday’s fixture. Keep with the Chichester Observer and the Observer app for full coverage of the season.
