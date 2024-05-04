Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The racecourse has staged two fixtures in two days to kick off its programme of 19 fixtures for the season, and racegoers have been delighted to be back on the Downs after a long, wet winter.

All is not quite as it should be – the going has been between heavy and soft, not the norm for early May, but there are hopes that better weather will mean good ground by the time they race again at Goodwood in three weeks or so.

The opening day brought a double for Jack Channon, while the biggest-priced winner was 12/1 shot Lavender Hill, who won the Heros Charity Handicap under

Desperate Hero was among winners on Goodwood's opening day for jockey David Probert | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Rab Havlin for trainer Michael Bell.

Saturday’s highlights were the listed Daisy Warwick and Conqueror Stakes.