In pictures: They're off and running again at Goodwood

Summer must be on the way – for a new season of flat racing has begun at Goodwood.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th May 2024, 14:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The racecourse has staged two fixtures in two days to kick off its programme of 19 fixtures for the season, and racegoers have been delighted to be back on the Downs after a long, wet winter.

All is not quite as it should be – the going has been between heavy and soft, not the norm for early May, but there are hopes that better weather will mean good ground by the time they race again at Goodwood in three weeks or so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The opening day brought a double for Jack Channon, while the biggest-priced winner was 12/1 shot Lavender Hill, who won the Heros Charity Handicap under

Desperate Hero was among winners on Goodwood's opening day for jockey David Probert | Picture: Malcolm WellsDesperate Hero was among winners on Goodwood's opening day for jockey David Probert | Picture: Malcolm Wells
Desperate Hero was among winners on Goodwood's opening day for jockey David Probert | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Rab Havlin for trainer Michael Bell.

Saturday’s highlights were the listed Daisy Warwick and Conqueror Stakes.

See pictures in the slideshow in the video player above by Malcolm Wells – all from Friday’s fixture. Keep with the Chichester Observer and the Observer app for full coverage of the season.

Related topics:GoodwoodMichael BellObserver

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.