MP welcomes decision to scrap proposed East Sussex asylum seeker centre

It comes in the wake of a number of public meetings, protests and marches staged by local residents who were strongly opposed to the plan.

The latest saw protestors take to the streets on June 10 this year. That protest followed a previous march in May when an estimated 200 people made their feelings clear.

Bexhill MP Dr Kieran Mullan said this week: “Dame Angela Eagle, Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum, wrote to me on December 9 to confirm that the Home Office would not progress with this site. Instead, the site would be sold.

“I know residents will join me in welcoming the government’s decision not to proceed with an immigration accommodation site at Northeye in Bexhill.

“I want to thank campaigners, and cross-party councillors across all layers of local government for fighting against this plan. I’ve done all I can to support them. I am especially pleased for the residents of the Northeye Estate for whom the uncertainty and worry is over.”

The news was also welcomed by Rother District Council leader Doug Oliver, who said: “After almost two years of uncertainty and unanswered questions, we welcome the decision by the new Government not to push ahead with plans to use the former Northeye prison site in Bexhill to house asylum seekers.

“Apart from serious questions about the safety of the site and its buildings, we shared residents’ concerns about the impact such a plan would have on the community and local services, particularly those living near the site.

“It’s unfortunate that residents have faced months of uncertainty without any information from the previous Government, but I am sure they will, like us, be relieved to finally have an answer.”

He added: “The letter promises that steps will be taken to ensure the onward sale of the site is carried out appropriately and we look forward to a discussion with the Home Office regarding the future use of the site.”

There was outrage in November when the former Government were slammed for ‘throwing away more than £15m of public money’ on the purchase of a ‘contaminated and dangerous’ site.

Asylum Matters, a charity which says it works with groups to call for humane housing in communities, criticised the department and the previous Conservative government following the publication of a report by the National Audit Office.

Lou Calvey, director of Asylum Matters, said: “More than £15 million of public money was thrown away on a contaminated and dangerous site that should never have been under consideration."

MP Kieran Mullan said: “Having read the full NAO report on the Home Office acquisition of the Northeye site, it seems clear that they did not make the best use of public money when purchasing the site.

“Whilst I understand the pressure on the Home Office to find accommodation for growing numbers of illegal immigrants claiming asylum, I believe that the risks of achieving delivery at this site were insufficiently assessed.”

The former open prison and asylum centre was identified as a potential site to house asylum seekers back in May 2022 and the then Government entered into negotiations to acquire the site.

Bexhill councillor Nigel Jacklin quickly established the ‘No to Northeye’ campaign. There was standing room only at the first public meeting, held at Bexhill College. By July, last year, more than 2,000 people had signed a petition against the the plans.

Mr Jacklin had said: “The vast majority of Bexhill locals do not want the camp and are very pleased people are standing up and saying no.”

Northeye in Bexhill.

Northeye Protest march against proposed asylum seeker centre earlier this year

Northeye in Bexhill.