One week to go! Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

- The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard takes place next week, Thursday 11 – Sunday 14 July- Global marques and manufacturers are set to debut their latest projects in the Supercar and First Glance Paddocks presented by heycar on Thursday with Williams F1 driver Alex Albon and Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini taking to the Hill- Richard Petty joins us on Friday as the Petty family celebrates 75 years of their involvement in motorsport- The most successful Isle of Man TT rider in history, Michael Dunlop, will be honoured with a balcony moment on the Saturday- Oracle Red Bull Racing to bring incredible lineup of drivers on Sunday from across their history as the team celebrates its 20th anniversary- Last chance to join us – only Thursday tickets remain at goodwood.com

As the Goodwood Estate prepares to throw open the gates to the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard next week, here is a preview of what’s to come:

Central FeatureThis year, the Festival of Speed’s Central Feature will showcase MG, as the marque celebrates its centenary. Gerry Judah’s monumental sculpture will showcase the highly anticipated Cyberster, which made its world debut at the 2023 event.

Shootout SundayWinding its way through the centre of the event, the hillclimb is an iconic Festival of Speed feature. On Sunday, world-renowned drivers and cars will battle it out to set the fastest time up the hill and see if they can beat Max Chilton’s blistering record set in 2022.

Hillclimb action at the Festival of Speed. Ph. by Nick Dungan.

Oracle Red Bull RacingNot only will the Festival of Speed host the world debut of the highly-anticipated RB17 Hypercar designed by Adrian Newey (Friday morning), but Oracle Red Bull Racing are joining us across the weekend to mark two decades of competing in Formula 1. Fans can see current and three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen in action on the hillclimb on Sunday, alongside teammate Sergio Pérez, Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, as well as former Red Bull drivers David Coulthard, Christian Klien, Daniel Ricciardo and Mark Webber.

Richard PettyA regular visitor to the Festival of Speed, Richard Petty joins us once more as the Petty family celebrates 75 years of their involvement in motorsport. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion will be honoured with a balcony moment on Friday whilst being joined by his famous 1970 Plymouth Superbird, driven by his son Kyle Petty.

Formula 1Acknowledged as the place to rub shoulders with the biggest names in motorsport, the Festival of Speed gives visitors extraordinary access to cars, bikes, drivers, riders and teams, who, away from the pressure of a race environment, embrace the opportunity to interact with fans.

This year is certainly no exception with six Formula 1 teams confirmed to attend the Festival of Speed: BWT Alpine F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari HP, McLaren Formula 1 Team, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Williams Racing.

Star DriversCelebrations continue on the Saturday of the event as the most successful Isle of Man TT rider in history, Michael Dunlop, will be honoured with a balcony moment.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, with more F1 stars joining the event. Alongside the current Red Bull drivers, the Festival of Speed will feature appearances by Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Logan Sargeant, and Yuki Tsunoda. Three of Alpine’s junior drivers – Kush Maini, Sophia Flörsch and Jack Doohan - will get a taste of the F1 experience taking to the hillclimb across the event.

Making a return for 2024, the Iron Dames will be taking the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 up the Hill for the first time, with Michelin Le Mans Cup drivers Célia Martin and Karen Gaillard behind the wheel. Additionally, the Iron Dames rallying duo of Sarah Rumeau and Julie Amblard will be running their Ford Fiesta Rally2 through Goodwood’s Forest Rally Stage.

World-exclusives, debuts and revealsGloabl marques and manufacturers are set to debut their latest projects in the Supercar and First Glance Paddocks presented by heycar. Visitors can expect to see the Defender Octa, BMW M4 CS, BMW XM Label Red, BYD Seal U DM-I and the Yangwang U8 all making their public debuts – with many other marques keeping things under wraps for now.

Cartier Style et Luxe LawnIn contrast to the noise and excitement of the hillclimb, the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn brings together some of the most intriguing and beautiful vehicles as the finest concours d’elegance in the world. Celebrating automotive design and restoration, this year’s classes are vintage tractors, Bugatti Type 57, beach cars, Silver Ghosts, Marcello Gandini and Pagani. Judging takes place on Sunday afternoon.

FOS TechFuture Lab presented by Randox will make a return for its seventh year, exploring the theme of ‘Technology for a Better World’ with exhibitors grouped into four sub-themes: ‘Protecting the Planet’, ‘Robots to the Rescue’, ‘Future of Flight’ and ‘Our World in Pixels’. This year, The Indy Autonomous Challenge will take on the hillclimb with the world’s fastest Autonomous Racecar, the AV-24, and attempt an autonomous record.

Don’t forget to look up!All eyes will turn to the sky, as the Red Arrows are set to stun spectators with a display on Thursday and Friday. Renowned for their magnificent displays, the Royal Airforce Aerobatic Team has become a mainstay of the Festival of Speed.

Join us from homeThe Festival of Speed Highlights programme will be available to watch on ITV1, showcasing some of the very best bits from the weekend:

· Monday 22 July, ITV1, 22:45 BST

· Tuesday 23 July, ITV1, 23:00 BST

The event will also feature live across goodwood.com and the Goodwood Road & Racing official livestream.