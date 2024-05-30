Six Formula 1 teams confirmed to attend the 2024 Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

• Six Formula 1 teams are confirmed to attend motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party.• The F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky offers unrivalled access to the cars, drivers and teams.• The Festival of Speed takes place 11 – 14 July.• Only Thursday tickets remain at goodwood.com.

Goodwood is delighted to announce that six current Formula 1 teams are confirmed to attend the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard taking place on the 11 – 14 July. Following the British Grand Prix the previous weekend, the teams will travel to Goodwood to run and display their cars in the F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky. Visitors will be afforded a rare opportunity to see legendary cars from across the decades first hand and meet the teams and drivers.

The teams currently confirmed to join us are: BWT Alpine Formula One Team, Scuderia Ferrari HP, McLaren Formula 1 Team, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Williams Racing.

The F1 Pit Lane Presented by Sky will play host to the teams over the weekend, creating a unique space shared by members of the public, drivers and working engineers preparing their cars for runs up the Hill. Visitors have the chance to meet their Formula 1 heroes, and get closer to the action with cars from the earliest days of Grand Prix racing through to current machinery alongside the teams that run them.

F1 Teams and Cars take to the hillclimb at the 2023 Festival of Speed. Ph. by Jayson Fong.

Williams Racing previously announced that its current drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, Team Principal James Vowles, and F1 Academy driver Lia Block will be getting behind the wheel of the 1982 Driver’s Championship-winning FW08 across the Festival of Speed weekend. Oracle Red Bull Racing will also be out in full force at this year’s event, with the world debut of the RB17 Hypercar and Red Bull Racing drivers past and present, in a celebration, the scale of which has yet to been seen at the Festival of Speed. Taking centre stage in Goodwood’s Cathedral Paddock, the dual exhibition will celebrate the brand’s decorated past and future vision.

Further announcements about the 2024 Festival of Speed, including details about attending Formula 1 drivers and cars, will be made in the coming weeks.