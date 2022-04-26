Commercial property: Leasehold of store built for Woolworths in Southwick sold to property investment company

The sale of the long leasehold on the former Woolworths store in Southwick has been completed and the agents say the quick response shows a keen appetite to acquire commercial investment opportunities.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 5:35 pm

Currently occupied by Yun Feng Foods, the large retail unit in Southwick Square was originally built for F. W. Woolworth.

Flude Property Consultants (FPC) was instructed to market the long leasehold and quickly received a number of offers. It has now completed the sale to a property investment company.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The building occupies a prominent corner position with accommodation arranged over two floors. It currently operates as a Chinese supermarket and Yun Feng Foods’ lease is unaffected by the sale.

Yun Feng Foods in Southwick, a store built for Woolworths originally

Read More

Read More
Southwick Scout to climb height of Burj Khalifa in a day to raise money for his ...

Will Thomas, FPC director, said: “This is a prime example of local investors’ appetite to acquire out-of-town investment opportunities, which has notably improved since the emergence of Covid.

“Investor confidence has increased in tandem with the number of enquiries by potential tenants for such spaces. Many of these local parades currently have low vacancy rates and have been enjoying increased levels of footfall, which is perhaps in part to people shopping more locally and working from home more than ever before.”

It was noted that overall high street bricks and mortar retail footprint was decreasing but market conditions for the sale of commercial property investments was generally good.

FPC said the sale of 18 Southwick Square was evidence that there remained a place for bricks and mortar retail for some time yet.

Also in the news: Worthing paramedic wants his CU On The Ward hospital initiative to go national

See also: Meet the High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2022-23, property developer James Whitmore

SouthwickWoolworthsWoolworth